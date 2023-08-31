Explosive batter Tim David receives maiden ODI call ahead of World Cup 2023

David will return to action for Australia in T20I format in the second game of the three-match series on Friday.

Durban: Australia made a new edition in their ODI squad for their upcoming five-match ODI series against South Africa which is set to begin on September 7.

The 27-year-old is yet to make a debut for Australia in the 50-over format. His impressive stints in the shortest format of cricket have paved the way in Australia’s ODI setup.

In 26 T20I matches, Tim David has amassed 804 runs at an average of 38.28 and a strike rate of 163.41. In his latest outing for Australia in T20I, David scored 64 off merely 28 balls, in a 111-run win for Australia against the Proteas on Wednesday.

Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh spoke about David’s importance to the Australian team after the game.

“The great thing about Tim is he’s very level-headed. He knows his role in T20 cricket can be inconsistent. But his ability to win us matches is why he’s in this team and we’ve got full faith in that. I want him to play however he wants to play every game and I know that if he does that, he’ll win us games. He’s an outstanding asset for Australian cricket,” Marsh said as quoted from ICC.

David’s addition to the ODI squad will add depth to Australia‘s middle-order set-up with Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell ruled out of the series due to injuries. Australia selector Tony Dodemaide feels David’s inclusion provides them with an added option at the back end of the innings.

“Tim is already here for the T20 series which offers an opportunity to see how his game can translate to the one-day format. He will provide an extra option for us in that power role at the back end of an innings,” Dodemaide said.

David will return to action for Australia in T20I format in the second game of the three-match series on Friday.