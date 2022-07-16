Expose Centre’s antagonism towards Telangana in Parliament: KCR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:31 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: Exposing Central Government’s conspiracies against Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said State Government’s Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) limit was cut down from Rs.53,000 crore to Rs.23,000 crore and wanted TRS MPs to raise voice against the BJP’s treacheries during the Parliament session, which begins on Monday.

Annually, the Central Government announces the FRMB limits of State Governments, which prepare their financial budgets accordingly. Initially, the Central Government had announced that Telangana’s FRBM was Rs.53,000 crore and after the State budget was approved, it had cut down the FRBM limit to Rs.23,000.

“Is this not a conspiracy?” he asked at the TRS Parliamentary Party meeting held here on Saturday. He directed the TRS MP to expose the BJP Government’s deceitful tactics in both the Houses duly following all the democratic methods.

“Telangana has been maintaining good financial discipline and has not defaulted a single paise so far. Due to its track record, Telangana evokes good response to RBI’s bids. This is a fact,” the Chief Minister said.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of casting an evil eye on Telangana, which was progressing in all sectors, he said hurdles were being created for Telangana development in the guise of reforms and regulations by the Central Government, which was very unfortunate. Among all the States, only eight States, including Telangana were major contributors for the country’ GDP.

In this context, Telangana’s contribution towards nation development in the last eight years and Central Government’s support to the State should be examined. This would also help the general public in understanding the Central Government’s discrimination towards the State, he said.

“Worst part is BJP Government is deliberately sharing financial aspects between State and Central Governments and defaming the Telangana Government,” he said terming the practice a criminal move.

Appreciating Telangana’s innovative and reformative measures, Niti Aayog has been recommending the Central Government to extend support to progressive States. Yet, the BJP Government was deliberately ignoring these recommendations with political vengeance, he said, adding “All these issues should be taken up in both the Houses,”

Due to the Central Government’s unilateral and ill thought decisions, the nation’s economy was getting adversely affected. As citizens of India, it was responsibility of Telangana people to fight against BJP Government and safe the nation’s economy, he said. “Both the Houses should be used as platforms to reflect people’s concerns,” Chandrashekhar Rao said to the TRS MPs.

In the name of power reforms, the BJP Government was exerting pressure on the State Government only to ensure benefits for a few people, who allied with it. This was highly condemnable and should be raised in the Parliament, he said.