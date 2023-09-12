Exposure to plastics could impact pregnancy and reproductive function in offspring: NIN study

Hyderabad: A study by Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has demonstrated an adverse effect of exposure to bisphenol A (BPA), a chemical commonly found in plastics, food containers and consumer products, during pregnancy in women and male reproductive function in their offspring, potentially compromising their sperm count in adulthood.

The study, which was demonstrated in rat animal models by NIN researchers and published in International Journal of Molecular Sciences (February, 2023), has reported the lasting impact of fetal exposure to BPA on testicular functions relevant to sperm maturation among the adult male rats.

The findings suggest a crucial link between early exposure to BPA and the possible long-term health of the male reproductive system, the researchers say.

“While many factors can contribute to male infertility, including lifestyle, it is alarming to find that gestational exposure to endocrine disruptor like BPA is emerging as a significant risk for male reproductive health in the offspring,” says Dr. Sanjay Basak, Scientist F (Molecular Biology) NIN, who led the study.

This raises significant concern as BPA exposure is widely prevalent in our daily life, he points out. “However, similar exposure on the clinical interface is required to confirm these risks,” he adds.

The male rats who were exposed to BPA showed reduced concentration and localization of expression of fatty acids, thus adversely affecting the system required to protect the fluidity and maturity of sperms. This disruption can potentially lead to compromised sperm quality in adulthood.

“Exposure to such endocrine-disrupters is almost inevitable in our everyday life through various routes including dermal, respiratory, oral routes from atmosphere and leaching of plastic food-container surfaces”, Dr Hemalatha R, Director, ICMR-NIN.