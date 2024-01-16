Face of villages changed during BRS rule: KTR

16 January 2024

Rajanna-Sircilla: BRS working president and former Minister KT Rama Rao said the face of villages in Telangana had changed during the tenure of the BRS government.

Earlier, dilapidated buildings and defunct wells used to be seen in villages. However, this changed after the BRS government came to power in Telangana.

Participating in Sircilla constituency sarpanches’ Atmiya Satkaram (felicitation) held at the BRS party office in Sircilla on Tuesday, Rama Rao said he was saluting all the sarpanches who helped the constituency stand on the top position in the development.

In order to give a warm farewell before the completion of their tenure, the Atmiya Satkaram was organised. Posts were not permanent and how much good work done was more important, he opined.

During his tenure, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had done a number of good works. That was why the people were unable to digest the absence of Chandrashekhar Rao as Chief Minister.

Are there dumping yards, Palle Prakruthi Vanams, Vaikunta Dhamams, tractors and nurseries anywhere in the country like Telangana, he asked.

He saluted sarpanches for turning villages into open defecation free villages. Pointing out that Telangana had won 82 awards since 2014, he said the State had won 30 percent of awards announced by the Centre. It was not a small achievement that 19 villages from the State stood in the top 20 list in the Pradan Mantri Sansad Awas Yojana scheme, he said, assuring to raise the issue of the pending bills of gram panchayats.

Stating that it was not a farewell meeting, MLA expressed confidence that all the sarpanches would be reelected. Later, Rama Rao felicitated them and had lunch with them.

Former MP B Vinod Kumar, ZP Chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna, CESS Chairman Chikkala Rama Rao, BRS district president Thota Agaiah, Sarpanches forum district president Matla Madhu and others participated in the programme.