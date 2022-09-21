| Facebook Aims To Help Creators Connect With Fans With New Features

San Francisco: Meta-owned Facebook has confirmed that it is now bringing new Pages features to help creators connect with their followers.

The platform said that creators can spotlight each other with a Creator Endorsement by inviting their followers to follow another creator that they admire.

“We are introducing new features that help creators who use Pages get discovered and connect with their fans,” the company wrote on Twitter.

The platform mentioned that its new Rising Creator Labels allow people to discover up-and-coming creators who are the best at building engaging communities on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the company also said that Creators on iOS can access a composer selector in their navigation bar to easily gain entry to make a Story, Reel, or to go Live.

This month, the platform had also announced a new feature called Community Chats that will soon allow users to connect with their communities in real time on both Facebook and Messenger via text, audio and video.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said that the company is building Community Chats as a new way to connect with people who share interests.

Community Chats will only be accessible to members of a group. Members of Community Chats can also report messages to group admins or Meta, block users or leave a chat at any time.