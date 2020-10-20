Facebook introduces new ways to find videos in Watch platform

In the US and select markets, the users will also find ‘What’s Happening’ and ‘Featured’ sections in Watch.

San Francisco: Facebook has introduced some exciting features in its video-on-demand platform Watch that is being visited by over 1.25 billion people every month.

Facebook Watch is the go-to place to discover videos across the platform from live events, to TV shows, sports, news or music videos.

“In addition to following your favourite Pages and Profiles, you can now also follow topics. Topics let you personalise the videos that show up in your feed so it’s tailored to what you care about,” Facebook said in a statement on Monday.

Available in the US to begin with, Topics can also help users find new Pages to follow.

“Videos in these sections are chosen by Facebook so you can catch up on timely and relevant moments, like the Television Academy’s annual Emmy Awards or MLB World Series highlights,” the company added.

In addition, you’ll see videos in your Watch feed based on what your friends are reacting to and what’s popular in your Groups.

Facebook last month introduced its Watch Together feature on Messenger app where users can enjoy videos with their friends and family and see their reactions in real time over Messenger video calls and Messenger Rooms.

Every day, there are more than 150 million video calls on Messenger, and more than 200 million videos sent via Messenger.