Faced with high input costs, Mother Dairy raises milk price for four times in 2022

By ANI Updated On - 01:34 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

New Delhi: Mother Dairy has raised the price of its full cream milk offerings from Rs 63 per litre to Rs 64 per litre in Delhi and National Capital Region. The prices of full cream milk sold in packs of 500 ml have been kept unchanged. The revised price point, which was announced on Sunday, came into effect today itself.

While the price of full cream milk has been increased by Rs 1 per litre, tokenized milk became costlier by Rs 2 per litre to Rs 50.

This is the fourth upward revision in prices of milk, an essential food item, in 2022. The earlier revisions were done in March, August, and October this year.

Surya Parkash Joshi, a customer who came to purchase milk from Mother Dairy Shop Number 109 at Munirka in New Delhi, told ANI, “Milk price has risen four times this year but unfortunately our salary gets revised rise only once in a year. It affects our monthly expenditures.” Swati, another customer told ANI: “Milk is necessary, everyone uses it on a regular basis. This is the fourth time milk prices have been hiked in a year, in such circumstances poor people would not be able to afford it. Milk is now within the reach of the rich only.” Mother Dairy is the largest milk supplier in Delhi NCR.

It reportedly sells more than 30 lakh litres of milk every day through packets and vending machines. Mother Dairy has nine processing plants. The company has hundreds of milk booths as well as successful retail outlets in Delhi-NCR.