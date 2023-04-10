Fact check: Hyderabad Metro tickets only published in Urdu?

The fact check portal has made it clear that for the convenience of the public, tickets are issued in four languages, namely Telugu, Hindi, English, and Urdu. Ticket buyers have the option to choose any of the languages they prefer.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:38 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s fact check portal has clarified that the propaganda that Hyderabad Metro tickets are only published in Urdu language is completely untrue.

According to the officials, publishing tickets in different languages is a common practice in many countries, especially in tourist places. It is done to ensure the convenience of pilgrims from different countries.

The same practice is being followed in Hyderabad Metro as well. Anyone coming from any part of the country can choose their preferred language from these four languages and ask for a ticket in that language.

The officials have expressed their disappointment over the misinformation being spread on social media platforms. They have urged people to be wary of such false propaganda and refrain from spreading it further.