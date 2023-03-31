L&T Metro Rail announces new discounts, offers for commuters

An off-peak hours offer has been introduced by the L&T Metro Rail which will provide 10 per cent discount on the notified fare on Contactless Smart Cards (CSC) during off-peak hours.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:35 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) has announced changes to their fare structure, effective from April. The company has introduced an off-peak hours offer, which will provide a 10 per cent discount on the notified fare on Contactless Smart Cards (CSC) only, during off-peak hours, from 6 am to 8 am and 8 pm to 11 pm.

Additionally, the super saver offer-59, which saw over 1.3 million rides and was widely appreciated by passengers, will end on March 31. However, L&TMRHL has introduced a new super saver offer-99 starting from April 1st to March 31, 2024.

Passengers can travel unlimited on 100 notified holidays at Rs 99 only. Pre-existing SSO-59 smart cards can be used for the SSO-99 offer. The list of notified holidays where the SSO-99 offer is applicable is available online and at stations.

KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, stated, “These offers are for the benefit of the passengers using the Hyderabad Metro Rail services. I believe these offers will further strengthen passenger commute with Hyderabad Metro Rail to facilitate both office commuters and the general public.”

However, the company has also announced the withdrawal of the 10 per cent discount on the notified fare for the usage of contactless smart cards and digital QR tickets as follows: contactless smart cards – 8:01 hrs to 19:59 hrs; digital QR tickets – 6:00 hrs to 24:00 hrs.

Currently, Hyderabad Metro Rail is ferrying approximately 4.4 lakh passengers daily across 69 kms and 57 stations in three corridors. These changes are expected to provide greater value to passengers and enhance the overall experience of using the Hyderabad Metro Rail services.