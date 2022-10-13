Facts about the environment

Learn about national parks, key protocols and biodiversity which carry a wealth of resources

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on Environment and Biodiversity will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

Environment and Biodiversity.

1. The Kalesar National Park (KNP) is located in which State?

a) Kerala b) Manipur c) Punjab d) Haryana

Ans: d

Explanation: The Kalesar National Park (KNP) is a protected area in Yamunanagar district of Haryana and covers 13,000 acres. It is a popular destination for leopard and home to red jungle fowl among other birds. Other animals recorded were leopard cat, rusty-spotted cat, jungle cat, Indian jackal, Asiatic elephant, chital, sambar, barking deer, etc.

2. The Shahid Chandra Shekhar Azad Bird Sanctuary (SCSABS) is located in which State?

a) Madhya Pradesh b) Uttar Pradesh

c) Jharkhand d) Uttarakhand

Ans: b

Explanation: The Shahid Chandra Shekhar Azad Bird Sanctuary (SCSABS) is located in Unnao district on the Kanpur-Lucknow highway in Uttar Pradesh. It is also known as Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary. The sanctuary provides protection to 250 species of migratory birds such as greylag goose, pintail, cotton teal, red-crested pochard, gadwall, shoveller, coot and mallard. It also houses a deer park, watchtowers and boats.

3. The Red List of IUCN provides the list of which of the following?

a) GM plants b) Dangerous plant species

c) Threatened species d) Dangerous animal species

Ans: c

Explanation: The Red List of IUCN provides the list of threatened species. It is recognised as the most comprehensive, objective global approach for evaluating the conservation status of plant and animal species. It was founded in 1964 by the International union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which is the world‘s main authority on the conservation status of species.

4. In which of the following countries Slow Food Movement took place to combat fast food?

a) United States b) France

c) Italy d) England

Ans: c

Explanation: The Slow Food movement was initiated in 1989, in Italy as a response to the growth of fast food and other changes in the world food system. It warned people to the harmful consequences of a fast-paced lifestyle and reintroduces people’s love for the food they eat.

5. What is the number of greenhouse gases, as recognised by the Kyoto Protocol?

a) 3 b) 4 [C] 5 [D] 6

Ans: d

Explanation: The Kyoto Protocol is an international treaty which was adopted in 1997. The objective of the treaty was to reduce CO2 emissions and the greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. The Kyoto Protocol recognised six greenhouse gases i.e. Carbon dioxide, Methane, Nitrous oxide, Hydrofluorocarbons, Perfluorocarbons, and Sulphur hexafluoride.

6. The coral reefs are important in our lives because __:

1) They provide variety of ecosystem services

2) Some islands would not have survived without them

3) They work as sinks of atmospheric carbon

4) They support variety of ocean life

Which among the above is / are correct?

a) Only 1, 2 & 3 b) Only 2, 3 & 4

c) Only 1, 2 & 4 d) 1, 2, 3 & 4

Ans: c

Explanation: The third statement in this question may trap you. Coral reefs, which rather than act as ‘carbon sinks’ are found to be slight ‘carbon sources‘. It has been long believed that the precipitation of calcium carbonate results in the sequestering of carbon. But the precipitation of calcium carbonate is accompanied by a shift of pH that results in the release of CO2. Various studies have concluded that the coral reefs are sources, not sinks, of atmospheric carbon.

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles