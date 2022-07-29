Hyderabad: Five held in unidentified youngster murder case

Published Date - 10:53 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Hyderabad: The Gopalapuram police solved the murder for gain case of an unidentified young man reported on Sunday and caught five persons in connection with the killing here on Friday.

The arrested persons are M.Balaiah, M.Srinu, Ch.Bikshalu, M.Yesu and Ch.Mose, all petty vendors and residents of Addagutta in Tukaramgate and natives of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, the suspects noticed the victim aged in his thirties buying a water bottle from a shop near Chilkalguda X road and carrying money and decided to rob him.

“They followed him to a distance with an intention to rob and use the money for alcohol. After reaching a secluded spot, they waylaid him and threatened to give them money, but he refused,” said an official.

Angered by this, the gang beat him first and later stabbed him with sharp metal objects resulting in his death. They fled with cash of Rs.6,000 from the victim’s trouser pockets, the official added.

They consumed liquor with the money and shared the remaining amount. The suspects were caught at Secunderabad Railway Station car parking and they confessed to the killing.

Efforts are on to identify the victim.