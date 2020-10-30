Fake news being spread, says Sania Mirza

Fake news was being circulated in media that a cow was shot dead at a farm house in Parigi which allegedly belonged to her

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: Ace tennis player Sania Mirza has said that a fake and malicious news was being circulated in some sections of the media that a cow was shot dead at Parigi in Vikarabad district on a farm house which said it belonged to her.

“I really didn’t plan to respond to this false crazy story but just to put an end to this I would like to issue the following clarifications: I do not own any farm house in Parigi. I do not have any person by the name that has been mentioned in the media in my employment. And lastly I have been out of the country since beginning of September,’’ she said in a statement.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .