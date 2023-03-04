Falaknuma FC make it to finals of Dr Poola Anthony Football Tournament

Falaknuma FC defeated Abbas union 9-8 in the penalty shootout in the semifinal match at the inaugural edition

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:06 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Hyderabad: Falaknuma FC defeated Abbas union 9-8 in the penalty shootout in the semifinal match at the inaugural edition of the Cardinal Dr Poola Anthony Prize Money Football Tournament held in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Aman scored a goal in the third minute to open the account of Falaknuma FC. Later, Abbas union found the equaliser in the second half through Abbas to end the regulation time at 1-1 draw. Falaknuma FC will take on the Globe Xl in the title clash on Sunday.

In the exhibition match, Late T Balaram XI will face Late Peter Thangaraj Xl in the Ministers Cup match which will be played before the final.

Result: Falaknuma FC bt Abbas union (1-1); Penalty Shootout: Falaknuma FC 9 (Rehan, Youshua, Mubarak, Aman, Ahmed, Fazal, Yousuf, Saif, Amir) bt Abbas union 8 (Kehan Hussain, Fazal, Ahmed, Abid hussain, Majid Khan, Farhan, Imran Ali, Sami Raza).