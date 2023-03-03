Excited on maiden international appearance: Jaithra

Jaithra Kakarla in action during the polo match against USA at the Women’s International Arena Polo Cup

Hyderabad: Hyderabad polo player Jaithra Kakarla feels the on-going Women’s International Arena Polo Cup is a great opportunity and also boon for youngsters to learn from the international players.

The 18-year-old girl, who is part of the Indian team, is eager to play her first international event. The second edition of Tri-Nations Women’s International Arena Polo Cup kicked off in Hyderabad at the Hyderabad Polo and Racing Club on February 28.

“This is my first international tournament and I am really excited to play against the USA and UK teams. I am a bit nervous after watching the game of foreign players. But our captain Monica Saxena is helping us a lot in analysing the game and she also shares tips and techniques with us before going to play.” “This Tri-nation series will provide great exposure and experience for young players like me. We will get a chance to showcase our talent. We can also learn from the foreign players,” she added.

Jaithra proved her mettle in the domestic leagues and regular chukkers competing against men in the club level leagues. “I play along with Chaya Vaibase, the other female player in the club, against men in the regular chukkers. To excel in polo, every player needs dedication and passion. Unless you play well you won’t be picked for teams,” says the first year graduation student.

When asked about her tryst with polo she replied, “My brother was the one who started riding when he was eight years old. Watching him made me start riding when I was 12-years old. Initially, I competed in dressage. Traditionally polo was considered a man’s sport but the scenario changed. Now it is opening up for women. When my coach Khader Siddiqui sir asked me about joining the women’s polo team to represent the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club, I thought of giving it a shot. After watching a few polo matches, I have started enjoying the game. From then I have started playing polo.”