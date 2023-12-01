Fall in voter turnout in this Assembly election in Khammam

There has been a fall in voter turnout in the General Elections-2023 in ten Assembly constituencies of erstwhile Khammam district.

In the elections held on Thursday a voter turnout of 90.91 was recorded in Palair as against 92.09 percent voting recorded in the 2018 election. Palair stands first in the district and second in the State in highest voter turnout after Munugode constituency of Nalgonda district where 91.89 percent of voting was recorded in this election.

The polling percentage in this election in Khammam was 71.43 while in the 2018 election it was 75.33 percent. In Madhira this election’s voter turnout was 87.93 (2018- 91.98 percent), in Wyra it was 86.70 percent (2018- 89.19 percent) and in Sathupalli it was 87.43 percent (2018- 89 percent).

The same was the case in Kothagudem district’s five Assembly constituencies. In Kothagudem the voter turnout in this election was 76.42 percent (2018-81.75), in Aswaraopet it was 86.88 (2018-88.06), in Bhadrachalam it was 79 percent (2018- 80.41), in Pinapaka it was 80.13 percent (2018-81.96) and in Yellandu the voter turnout was 80.54 percent in this election (2018 – 83.49).