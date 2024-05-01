KCR’s roadshows boost morale of BRS ranks in Khammam

KCR told the leaders that the response of the people of erstwhile Khammam district was amazing and the people's love for BRS had not decreased at all.

By James Edwin Published Date - 1 May 2024, 06:15 PM

Photo: X

Khammam: BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao’s roadshows in the erstwhile Khammam district appear to have boosted the morale of the party cadre.

The roadshows conducted on April 29 and 30 in Khammam and Kothagudem district headquarters evoked good response from the public.

The party chief during his interactions with party leaders and in an interview to a news agency also acknowledged it.

Chandrashekhar Rao held a review on the party’s electioneering and winning prospects in Khammam and Mahabubabad parliamentary constituencies with the party leaders in Kothagudem on Tuesday night. If the cadres and leaders worked hard, the party could get a good majority, he noted.

He told the leaders that the response of the people of erstwhile Khammam district was amazing and the people’s love for BRS had not decreased at all. It was evident from the public response as the bus yatra passed from Mahabubabad district to Khammam and in Kothagudem, he stated.

People welcomed the bus yatra like never before and set a trend in Khammam district. The BRS was going to win the Khammam seat and the party candidate Nama Nageswara Rao was everyone’s responsibility, he said, also asking Nageswara Rao to coordinate with all leaders.

Chandrashekhar Rao in his addresses referred to the problems like lack of irrigation water, drinking water crisis and irregular power supply in Congress rule effectively explaining to the public how the Congress government failed to resolve those issues.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Nageswara Rao also felt that the roadshows by Chandrashekhar Rao had set the public mood towards the BRS. The party cadres and leaders who are upset a bit at the developments post Assembly elections have bounced back.

A senior BRS leader Gundala Krishna noted that the issues like Centre’s plans to divert river Godavari water to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, its impact on farmers in erstwhile Khammam and the Congress government’s reported decision to decrease number of districts, specifically to do away with Kothagudem district made the public to think.

The public turnout was voluntary; it could certainly help the BRS to perform better in the Lok Sabha elections and to win the Khammam seat, Krishna added.