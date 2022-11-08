Famous quote in politics proves true again in Munugode by-polls: Gutha

Published Date - 06:22 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Tuesday said Komatireddy brothers once again proved that there would be no murders in the politics, but only suicides. Speaking at a media conference in his camp office here, Sukender Reddy said that defeat of BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy in Munugode by-elections proved that there would be no murders in the politics, but only suicides. As earlier told by him, the results of Munugode by-elections would impact the political futures of Komatireddy brothers, he added.

He said that economic system of the country collapsed due to policies of Narendra Modi government. Hike in the prices of essential commodities also created additional financial burden on poor and middle class families. Narendra Modi was continuing as Prime Minister of India as no alternative was available at the Centre. Hence, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) floated Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to unite the secular forces to face the communal party, he added. He expressed strong displeasure over disappearing culture of respecting each other in the politics. The political leaders should weigh their words before speaking. He reminded that BJP government has been misusing Income Tax department, Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Stating that general elections would come one or one and half year in the country, he underlined the need to support KCR in the national politics. Reminding that by-elections were conducted to three assembly constituencies in erstwhile Nalgonda district in the last three years, he pointed out that people supported TRS in these three by-elections. It seems that BJP was trying to more by-elections in the state, he added.

When questioned about BJP candidate getting over 70,000 votes in Munugode by-elections, he replied that BJP might not have such strength in the assembly constituency. It was indicated that the people were temporarily attracted towards some forces due to their tactics.