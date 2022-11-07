Need to change Indian election system: Vinod Kumar

Vinod Kumar along with TRS leaders and public representatives on Monday performed pujas at the Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulawada, after the TRS victory at Munugode.

Rajanna-Sircilla: TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar has emphasized the need for a radical change in the Indian election process to provide a better electoral system for future generations.

Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister on behalf of the BJP, which got only 32 percent votes. Though more than 60 percent of the people rejected the BJP, it still formed the government at the Centre. So, it was necessary to make changes to the electoral process.

In other countries, candidates of the political parties would be elected depending on the votes polled in favor of a particular political party in the election, he informed and wanted a similar system to be implemented in the country.

India should also reach the position to elect public representatives depending on the votes polled to political parties. In this regard, a widespread debate should also be done across the country, he opined and wanted the intellectuals to think over it.

Stating that as part of implementation of welfare schemes and developmental programmes, temples were also being developed in the State by the Telangana government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Vinod said the State government was committed to the development of Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple. The works to develop the shrine were being continued.

Informing that the Chief Minister would review the development of the temple very soon, he promised to develop the Vemulawada shrine, which is known as ‘Dakshina Kashi’, on all fronts. The shrine would be developed without disturbing the existing structure.