Fans compare Maanadu’s teaser with Hollywood movie Tenet

Simbu starrer will be released in Telugu with the title Rewind in which the actor plays the role of Abdul Khaaliq

By | Published: 2:58 pm

Soon after the release of actor Simbu’s upcoming movie ‘Maanadu’ teaser, fans started comparing the movie with Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’.

Fans drew comparisons between ‘Maanadu’ and ‘Tenet’, however, director Venkat Prabhu took to his Twitter handle to clear the air. He wrote, “I am very honoured that people are comparing our #maanaaduteaser with #tenet but unfortunately this ain’t connected with it! To be honest even I didn’t understand #tenet Grinning face with smiling eyes wait for our trailer! Then u might compare us with some other film!! ;)) #aVPpolitics.”

As per the looks of the motion poster released last month, Simbu is playing the role of Abdul Khaaliq. The latest teaser released by the makers gives a peek of the science fiction thriller. The movie will be released simultaneously in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi with the title ‘Rewind’.

Yuvan Shankar Raja gave a suspenseful background score and Richard M Nathan’s cinematography are some of the major takeaways apart from the story. Kalyani Priyadarshan is playing the love interest of Simbu. ‘Maanadu’ also features actors SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, Manoj Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar and Premgi Amaren.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .