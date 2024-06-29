Fans greets Pawan Kalyan along his way to Kondagattu

He was on a pilgrimage trip to Kondagattu to offer prayers to the presiding deity. Pawan Kalyan had appeared in public for the first time in Telangana after he took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 June 2024, 12:06 PM

Siddipet: Actor-turned-politician and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan got a rousing reception along the Rajiv Rahadhari in Siddipet district as he was heading to Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Kondagattu located in Jagityal district on Saturday.

His fans raised Jai Kalyan Babu, Jai Telangana slogans along the way relentlessly. Meanwhile, Pawan continued to wave to them and greeted them with a big smile on his face.