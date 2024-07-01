Telangana: BRS demands for ministers for Home and Education portfolios

Hyderabad: Stressing that Home and Education were key portfolios and with an increasing crime rate and poor monitoring of corporate schools, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy allot these portfolios to persons who could regularly monitor the two departments.

BRS Greater Hyderabad incharge Sravan Dasoju said he was shocked and deeply pained to learn that seventy students fell sick after having lunch at Sri Chaitanya Residential Junior College, Karimnagar.

“These corporate colleges exploit parents and squeeze them for lakhs of rupees fees, treat students worse than poultry, disregarding scientific learning methods and even hygiene, which is illegal and inhumane,” he said.

“This blatant exploitation must end and the government must evolve and implement policies to protect our students, ensuring holistic education and their well-being. Is it impossible for officials to inspect private college hostels frequently to ensure the maintenance of hygiene?” he asked on X.

“Despite clear poll promises to regulate corporate colleges, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is also Minister of Education remains inactive and insensitive. Key portfolios such as Education and Home require special focus to review and monitor regularly. However, the Chief Minister, being busy with Delhi visits and political theatrics, is not able to spare time for reviewing and monitoring them,” Sravan said.

He must hand over these vital portfolios to someone who has compassion, commitment, competency and importantly time for better governance, the BRS leader demanded.