| Telangana Mother And Three Children Killed In Roof Collapse In Nagarkurnool

Telangana: Mother and three children killed in roof collapse in Nagarkurnool

According to reports, all the family members were sleeping in their house. Due to the overnight rains, the roof collapsed, trapping them underneath.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 July 2024, 10:06 AM

Nagarkurnool: A 28-year-old woman, Padma, and her three children died on the spot when the roof of their house collapsed at Vanapatla village here in the wee hours of Monday. G Bhaskar, her husband sustained injuries and is said to be critical.

The children were Pappy (6), Vasantha (7) and Vicky (one year).

Also Read Three killed in Nagarkurnool house collapse

According to reports, all the family members were sleeping in their house. Due to the overnight rains, the roof collapsed, trapping them underneath. While Padma and the children died on the spot, Bhaskar suffered injuries and was shifted to the Government General Hospital, Nagarkurnool for treatment.

The police have reached the spot and are investigating the case.