Pawan Kalyan to visit Kondagattu temple

Pawan Kalyan, who launched his election campaign by performing pujas for his campaign vehicle ‘Varahi’ on January 24, 2023, won 21 MLA seats in AP polls and became deputy CM.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 09:55 AM

Jagtial: AP Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalayan is going to visit Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple and perform special pujas at the shrine. He is visiting the shrine for the first time after becoming deputy CM.

To take the blessing of Anjaneya Swamy, he is visiting Kondagattu.

First time, he visited the shrine fifteen years ago during the launch of Praja Rajyam Party, started by his brother and film star Chiranjeevi. In 2018, Pawan Kalyan again visited the temple during the launch of Jana Sena Party.

Before launching election campaign, he informed that he was starting his political career with the blessing of Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy.

On the other hand, temple authorities made all arrangements for AP deputy CM’s visit. Police made tight security arrangements and deployed 240 police personnel.