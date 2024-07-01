| Hyderabad Fatal Crash On Pvnr Expressway Near Rajendranagar Claims One Life

Hyderabad: Fatal crash on PVNR Expressway near Rajendranagar claims one life

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 July 2024, 10:06 AM

Hyderabad: One person died when a car crashed into the road median on the PVNR Expressway near Rajendranagar on Monday.

Police suspect it to be a case of car racing as the victim was driving the vehicle at a high speed. They are ascertaining the facts.

Ganesh, the driver who drove the car at a high speed, lost control of the steering wheel when he reached near Pillar No. 296 and crashed into the road median.

Due to the impact, the car rolled multiple times and fell on the opposite lane.

Ganesh suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

The police are investigating if high speed under the influence of alcohol was the reason.

They are gathering information about how many people were travelling in the car at the time of the mishap.

The incident led to heavy traffic jam on the busy flyover. The traffic police removed the damaged vehicle and cleared the traffic. The traffic on the route was diverted as needed.