Fans shower Tabu with birthday wishes as she turns 52

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:15 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

The Hyderabad-based actor, who is loved and appreciated throughout the Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil film industries, has won many National Awards in acting and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2011.

Hyderabad: Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, better known by her stage name Tabu, has won the hearts of millions across the country with path-breaking performances in ‘Maachis’, ‘Ninne Pelladata’, ‘Chandni Bar’, ‘Cheeni Kum’, ‘Haider’, ‘Andhadhun’, ‘Drishyam’, ‘A Suitable Boy’, and most recently in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ where she aced a dual role.

Over the years, the actor has carved a niche for herself and has proved to be one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry.

As the iconic star turned 52 on Friday, netizens showered her with birthday wishes and she became a trending topic on Twitter. “Happy birthday to the powerhouse performer #Tabu who turns 52 today. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, she has portrayed every character with depth #HappyBirthdayTabu (sic),” wrote a fan.

“Happy Happy Birthday #Tabu. From Drishyam to Andhahun to DDPD you have always given extraordinary performance. May u always be happy and healthy. #HappyBirthdayTabu (sic),” wrote another.

A Twitter user added, “Here’s wishing the ever so gorgeous, charming and the very very talented Tabu on her Birthday.”

The official Twitter handle of the National Film Archive of India (NFAI), wrote, “#Tabu’s performances have always been admired for powerful intensity. On her birthday today, #FlashbackFriday to this #BehindTheScene still from #Maachis. She won her first #NationalAward for Best Actress for the sensitive portrayal of a woman trapped in the vortex of conflicts (sic).”

#Tabu’s performances have always been admired for powerful intensity. On her birthday today, #FlashbackFriday to this #BehindTheScene still from #Maachis. She won her first #NationalAward for Best Actress for the sensitive portrayal of a woman trapped in the vortex of conflicts. pic.twitter.com/Rr4FeoNfYv — NFAI (@NFAIOfficial) November 4, 2022

Many other social media users complimented her for ageing like fine wine.