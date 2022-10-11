Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to star in a comedy drama

Hyderabad: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu are one of the most talented actresses in the film industry.

The trio is expected to be seen together in a comedy film, produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. The upcoming film will be a female-centric project and will be directed by Lootcase director Rajesh Krishnan. The makers are planning to begin shooting in January 2023.

Journalist Rahul Raut confirmed the news and tweeted, “CONFIRMED!! #Tabu, #KareenaKapoorKhan, and #KritiSanon to star in #Lootcase director Rajesh Krishnan’s next slice-of-life drama-comedy… The @EktaaRKapoorand Rhea Kapoor production venture goes on floors in January 2023!” on his Twitter handle.

CONFIRMED!! #Tabu, #KareenaKapoorKhan and #KritiSanon to star in #Lootcase director Rajesh Krishnan's next slice-of-life drama-comedy… The @EktaaRKapoor and Rhea Kapoor production venture goes on floors in January 2023! pic.twitter.com/GDAkT9UiBt — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) October 10, 2022

During the promotions of Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she is indeed looking at doing a project with Rhea Kapoor but refused to divulge any details.“I am doing a film with Rhea Kapoor. It is not Veere 2, it is a story about three women. It is going to be slightly different. It’s a super cool and fun story.” Although she hadn’t divulged details of the cast, she had revealed, “Rhea has got two stellar actors. I can’t reveal the cast, but I am very excited,” She told PTI.

Kareena Kapoor, last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, is currently working on a murder mystery directed by Hansal Mehta. She plays the role of a detective in the film, shooting for which is progressing in London.

Meanwhile, Tabu will star in Drishyam 2, along with Ajay Devgan. She has wrapped up shooting for Bholaa. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon will feature alongside Varun Dhawan in the upcoming horror comedy, Bhediya.