Farewell fancied for Chennai feature

Chennai: The B Suresh-trained Farewell has the best credential to win the V. G. Saravanabhanantham Memorial Cup 1000 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1-30 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Eagle Prince 1, Knight Envied 2, Annexed 3

2. Glorious Victory, 2. Wonderful Era, 3. Star Proof.

3. Star Ranking 1, Palsy Walsy 2, Crown Of Stars 3

4. Copper Queen 1, Rhiannon 2, Eyes Of Falcon 3

5. Thomas Hardy 1, Catelyn 2, Royal Protocal 3

6. Farewell 1, Pirate’s Love 2, Royal Rules 3

7. Tifosi 1, Protea 2, Katahdin 3

8. Pragmatic 1, Vibrant Approach 2, Heavenly Blue 3

Day’s Best: Thomas Hardy.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

