Farm laborer dies after being stricken by lightning in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 August 2024, 07:22 PM

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 30-year-old farm laborer was struck dead by lightning while he was engaged in a farm operation at Chintakarra village on Friday, police said. Kerameri Sub-Inspector Gumpula Vijay said that Choudari Ramesh died on the spot after being stricken by the lightning. He was engaged by Sheikh Hussain to spray pesticides in a cotton crop at the time of the incident. Sumithra, the wife of Ramesh, lodged a complaint.