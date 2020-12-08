Farm laws will push ryots into crisis: Puvvada

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Khammam: The Farm laws passed in Parliament recently by the BJP-led NDA government were anti-farmer as well as anti-nation, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said on Tuesday.

He said the Farm laws would throw the lives of farmers and farming sector in India into crisis as the farmers would not get minimum support price and would be subjected to exploitation by corporate forces.

Ajay Kumar along with Rythu Bandhu Samiti State convener P Rajeswar Reddy, MP Nama Nageswar Rao and TS Seeds Corporation Chairman K Koteswar Rao joined hundreds of farmers and TRS workers who staged a deeksha in Khammam on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion the minister said the deeksha was staged following the call given by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who wanted the Farm Laws withdrawn with immediate effect as the Chief Minister always had a pro-farmer approach.

The Centre instead of coming up with measures to make farming profitable was trying to leave the farming community at the mercy of corporate houses. The TRS party extends its solidarity to the farmers protesting at New Delhi against the ‘Black Farm Laws’, he said.

Ajay Kumar explaining the dangers of new Farm Laws and the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 said they would compel the farmers to commit suicide as they would dismantle the agriculture market system.

Nageswar Rao in his address stated that the Centre should take a cue from the Telangana government which introduced the unique Rythu Bandhu Scheme, Rythu Bhima and provided round the clock free power supply to the agriculture sector.

Protests all over erstwhile Khammam

Zilla Parishad Chairman L Kamalraj took out a bike rally at Madhira. Former minister Tummala Nageswar Rao along with MLA S Venkata Veeraiah and TRS senior leader Matta Dayanand took out a protest rally at Sathupalli.

The bandh was peaceful. Buses belonging to TSRTC remained in depots. The shops and business establishments all over Khammam and Kothagudem districts remained closed for the day. Coal miners extended their solidarity to the bandh.

Leaders and cadres of CPI, CPM, CPI (ML) New Democracy and Congress have also staged demonstrations across erstwhile Khammam district demanding repealing of Farm Laws.

