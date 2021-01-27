Farmer attempts suicide at Kamalapur police station in Warangal

“Our staff went to the village and convinced both the parties yesterday. But on Wednesday, Srinivas Reddy came to the police station and tried to consume the pesticide. Noticing this, I snatched away the pesticide bottle and rushed him to MGM hospital in Warangal. His condition is stable,” the SI said.

By | Published: 10:39 pm

Warangal Urban: A farmer attempted suicide in front of the Kamalapur police station in the district on Wednesday. The victim, who was identified as Kunduri Srinivas Reddy (55) of Marripally village under same police station limits had been immediately rushed to the MGM Hospital as he consumed some pesticide.

Kamalapur Sub Inspector J Parameshwar said that Srinivas Reddy had approached the police two days ago to complain about his relative Srimathi Devi over a land dispute between him and her. However, Srimathi Devi also lodged a complaint with the police against Reddy alleging that he has been threatening her over the 1.30 acres of land dispute.

The police registered cases based on their complaints and also suggested them to resolve the land issue in the court. But the duo entered into a clash on Tuesday at the disputed piece of land.Noticing this, the locals called the police.

“Our staff went to the village and convinced both the parties yesterday. But on Wednesday, Srinivas Reddy came to the police station and tried to consume the pesticide. Noticing this, I snatched away the pesticide bottle and rushed him to MGM hospital in Warangal. His condition is stable,” the SI said.

