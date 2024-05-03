Farmer dies by suicide in Siddipet district

According to his wife Bhagya, the Shivaramulu went out to irrigate his field on Thursday evening. When he failed to return home, they family went in search of him, only to find him hanging to the tractor's silencer.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 May 2024, 07:40 PM

Shivaramulu

Siddipet: A farmer A. Shivaramulu (49) died by suicide at Bangla Venkatapur in Gajwel Monday on Thursday night.

According to his wife Bhagya, the Shivaramulu went out to irrigate his field on Thursday evening. When he failed to return home, they family went in search of him, only to find him hanging to the tractor’s silencer.

Bhagya said they have suffered huge losses in farming over a period of time. Unable to clear the debts, she has said that Shivaramulu ended his life. A case has been registered.