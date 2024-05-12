Farmer killed, five injured in lightning strike in Adilabad

Kiran Kumar from Gimma village in Jainath mandal was killed on the spot when lightning hit him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 May 2024, 07:12 PM

Representational Image

Adilabad: A 29-year-old farmer was struck dead by lightning when he was working in a farm, while five others sustained injuries at Gimma village in Jainath mandal on Sunday.

Kiran Kumar from the village was killed on the spot when lightning hit him. Similarly, five farmers belonging to the village received burn injuries when lightning hit them while they were busy in farm activities. They were rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad.

Meanwhile, former Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna visited the injured farmers and requested the officials of RIMS to provide better quality treatment to the victims. He advised farmers to be cautious of gales and lightning. He urged them to confine to homes with forecast of rains in the coming four days.