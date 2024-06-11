Farmers advised to utilise services through Rythu Nestham

11 June 2024

Adilabad: Collector Rajarshi Shah advised farmers to utilize services offered through Rythu Nestham programme. He participated in the Rythu Nestham programme held in Echoda mandal centre on Tuesday.

He stated that farmers could discuss their problems with scientists and field-level officials with the help of the service and make agriculture a profitable occupation.

He informed that they could get suggestions and tips online. The Collector told the officials to compulsorily organize the programme on every Tuesday and to ensure farmers attend the event in large numbers.

He asked the officials to participate in the programme and clarify doubts of the participants. He later inspected a fertilizer and seed warehouse and checked details of stocks.

He then inspected a door-to-door survey of Mission Bhagiratha scheme carried out using mobile phones and told the staffers to expedite the process.