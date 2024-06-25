Mission Bhagiratha in Kamareddy: Survey nears completion

The officials undertook the survey on June 11 and so far about 84 percent of the data has been collected.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 01:19 PM

Kamareddy: The district administration has taken up a household survey to ascertain the status of the Mission Bhagiratha scheme in villages and urban areas, with regard to supply of drinking water to households across the district.

According to district officials, there are a total of 2,31,469 households in the district, of whom the officials have collected data from 1,95,929 and the remaining would be completed by the month end. The officials undertook the survey on June 11 and so far about 84 percent of the data has been collected. The personnel involved in the survey have been asked to collect at least 23,000 household data per day.

In Domakonda mandal, the officials have collected data from about 99 percent of households. The entire details of each household was being stored in the official App.

Based on the reports, the officials would make decisions on the new connections to be sanctioned, how much water needs to be supplied, how many new tap connections are required, how many Mission Bhagiratha connections are there in the district, and how many are running through local resources. Based on this data, the government will prepare plans with regard to drinking water supply.

The district administration has engaged NREGS field assistants, village secretaries, IKP staff and local electricity staff to conduct household surveys on the status of Mission Bhagiratha. The survey is being done for providing drinking water connections under Mission Bhagiratha to new houses that come up in villages following marriages or separation of family members, repairs and maintenance.

The State government embarked on the survey following the reports that many villages were not being supplied drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha, and that there were no tap connections but only pipelines in several areas and there was damage to the pipes.The BRS government had introduced Mission Bhagiratha as its flagship scheme to ensure drinking water to every household in the State.