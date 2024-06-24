Govt to elicit farmers’ views on Rythu Bharosa

Farmers from various clusters in rural Assembly constituencies will participate through video conferencing at the Rythu Vedika and express their opinions which will be submitted to the Cabinet sub-committee constituted by the government.

24 June 2024

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to elicit views from farmers on the proposed Rythu Bharosa scheme in Telangana during the Rythu Nestham programme to be conducted on Tuesday.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao instructed officials to make necessary arrangements in this regard. He said the State government was committed to ensuring that public funds were allocated to deserving individuals.

He said the Cabinet sub-committee was tasked with formulating farmer insurance policies based on the feedback and suggestions from farmers across all constituencies.

The Minister stated that though there could be delay in implementing the certain schemes, they would be ideal and cost-effective to ensure that the deserving individuals were not denied the benefits.