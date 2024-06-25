Farmer give feedback on the proposed ‘Rythu Bharosa’ scheme

He criticised 'Rythu Bandhu' for inefficiently using public funds, disbursing around Rs 25,670 crore in 12 installments to uncultivated lands.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 08:26 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao interacted with farmers across Telangana on Tuesday, gathering feedback on the proposed ‘Rythu Bharosa’ scheme.

This interaction was part of the Rythu Nestham programme, conducted via video conferencing in 110 rural Assembly constituencies. Speaking on the occasion, Nageswara Rao announced that ‘Rythu Bharosa’ will replace the existing ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme, increasing investment assistance by Rs 5,000 per acre annually.

He criticised ‘Rythu Bandhu’ for inefficiently using public funds, disbursing around Rs 25,670 crore in 12 installments to uncultivated lands.

He felt that the scheme failed to adequately support small and tenant farmers.

“Rythu Bandhu did not reach 68 percent of small farmers and completely neglected tenant farmers,” said Rao.

He assured that ‘Rythu Bharosa’ will address these issues and ensure better-targeted assistance.

The Minister clarified that the State government has not finalised policy decisions for ‘Rythu Bharosa’.

Feedback from legislative members and farmers will be elicited before implementing the scheme. Farmers from various districts appreciated being consulted and requested that the scheme cover both cultivators and land under cultivation with a clear maximum limit.

Minister Nageswara Rao directed Agriculture Director Gopi to compile a comprehensive report based on the collected suggestions. Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman G Chinna Reddy, Agriculture Secretary M Raghunandan Rao, and other officials along with farmers, participated in the video conference.