Farmers celebrate Polala festival with vivacity in erstwhile Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:51 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

Farmers worship bullocks at a temple in Narnoor mandal on Friday Farmers community celebrated the annual Polala or Pola, a festival of thanks-giving to farm animals for toiling for their masters. Cultural programmes were also conducted to mark the occasion in certain parts of the district.

As part of the festival, farmers bathed the bullocks in nearby irrigation tanks, after which they attractively decorated them with vibrant colors and joon (cloth outfit) before taking them in processions to temples. They circumambulated the animals around local temples and thanked the cattle for playing a vital role in farming.

later, they offered food items called Naivedyam to the farm animals, while the women worshipped the animals with harati. They were given rest and were not used in agriculture activities. The ryots revere the bovines, known as a vehicle of Lord Shiva and appreciated them for playing a vital role in their lives.

Cultural programmes were also conducted to mark the occasion in certain parts of the district. The countryside came alive with farmers celebrating the festival, the processions and exhibition of decorated bullocks.