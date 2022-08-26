Delimitation of parliamentary constituencies not good for Southern States: KTR

(File Photo) TRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed concern over a possible reduction in the Parliamentary constituencies for South Indian States, Amid speculations of delimitation of the Parliamentary constituencies in 2026.

Hyderabad: Amid speculations of delimitation of the Parliamentary constituencies in 2026, TRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed concern over a possible reduction in the Parliamentary constituencies for South Indian States which would affect their strength in the Parliament when compared to the North Indian States.

A decrease in population share of Southern States from 26.2 per cent in 1951 to 19.8 per cent in 2022, was flagged by census study experts. Though there will be a marginal increase in number of seats gained by the South Indian States, their overall strength will be far lesser when compared to the North Indian States.

Citing this, the Minister said all the South Indian states have been better performers on many counts including population control. “From what I am hearing, we may be penalised for the same by way of reducing number of parliament seats in delimitation. If it does happen, it will be a travesty of justice (sic),” he said.