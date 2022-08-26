Farmers from 25 states tour Telangana to study farmer-friendly initiatives

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:07 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

File Photo Farmers from 25 states visited Telangana to study farmer-friendly initiatives, taken by the KCR Govt. The farming community is now urging their respective State governments to emulate the Telangana model, in order to double the farmers' income.

Hyderabad: With the initiatives of the State government for agricultural development and farmers‘ welfare making agriculture a remunerative profession, there is an increasing demand to implement the farmers’ welfare schemes and agricultural development programmes in the farm and allied sectors in other States across the country.

The farming community is now urging the respective State governments to emulate the Telangana model, to double the farmers’ income.

Under these circumstances, a group of 100 farmers from 25 States have now embarked on a study tour in the State to examine the agricultural policies of the State government and its impact on the farmers’ lives.

The leaders and representatives of the Farmers’ Associations from 25 States including Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Karnataka and others, arrived in Hyderabad to study and examine the progress in agriculture and irrigation sector at the field level in the State.

Speaking to media persons upon arrival in Hyderabad on Friday, the Farmers’ Associations leaders said they came to Telangana to analyse the programmes being implemented by Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao, terming him as the farmers’ best friend.

They said they will also demand their respective State governments to emulate Telangana by adopting similar farmer welfare programmes and agriculture development policies. They were surprised that farmers in Telangana had turned farming into a profitable profession and sought to know the factors behind it.

Farmer’s leader from Uttar Pradesh Himansh Tiwari said Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao was implementing revolutionary schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima benefiting the farmers as well as boosting their morales.

He commended the Chief Minister for providing financial assistance to the families of martyred farmers who died during the farmers’ struggle against the contentious farm laws by the Centre. The farmers are likely to meet Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao and discuss with him on the challenges being faced by them in various parts of the country.