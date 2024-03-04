Farmers in Telangana adopt drone-based Nano Urea spraying for efficient paddy cultivation

The farmers were spraying Nano Urea by employing drones quitting the traditional way of spraying urea fertiliser.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 March 2024, 06:24 PM

Siddipet: The members of the Kondapochamma Farmers Producers Organisation (FPO) located at Markook are going innovative to address several challenges in paddy cultivation. The farmers were spraying Nano Urea by employing drones quitting the traditional way of spraying urea fertiliser.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Agriculture Officer Markook Nagendar Reddy has said that the efficiency of urea reaching out to plants will increase by 30 percent if farmers spray the Nano Urea. He has said that the plants will use just 50 percent of fertiliser in the traditional way of spraying.

However, he has said that the efficiency will cross 80 percent if farmers spray Nano Urea employing drones which eventually enhances the paddy production. Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has gifted the drone to FPO to encourage the Nano Urea spraying.

IFFCO Siddipet in-charge Chandrababu has said that the spraying will also restrict the environmental pollution. It will also address the labour shortage in agriculture sector. FPO CEO Srinivas, and Agriculture Extension Officers, Rajinikanth and Vishnuvardhan were present.