Niranjan Reddy appeals to IFFCO to setup nano urea plant

By | Published: 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy appealed to Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) to setup nano urea plant in southern Telangana. The Minister inspected the IFFCO and Nano urea manufacturing plants at Kalol in Gandhinagar district on Saturday.

Apart from lands, other amenities would be extended by the State government and all support will be offered for setting up the plant, the Minister said. With Mumbai-Vijayawada-Kolkata, Kashmir-Kanyakumari national highways in proximity, setting up nano urea plant in southern Telangana will aid in connectivity with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Since last two years, Telangana has been ranked second after Punjab in terms of paddy procurement. The acreage has increased drastically in Telangana in the last five to six years, considering all these factors, IFFCO should set up its nano urea plant in Southern Telangana, he said.

The Minister said Central Government should promote usage of nano urea extensively for increasing yield and benefitting the farmers. He appreciated the scientists and researchers working in the Nano urea sector.

Later, Niranjan Reddy inspected different food processing units in Gujarat and Telangana Government was focusing on setting up groundnut food processing units as the State was popular for groundnut after Gujarat in the country.

The Minister said Aflatoxin-free groundnuts are produced in Telangana and there is lot of demand for Aflatoxin-free ground products in international markets. He inspected a food processing unit, which is into manufacturing peanut butter at Sabarkanta district.

As the Telangana government is working to set up food processing units, inspections were conducted at different units to study different aspects, he said. The idea was to increase employment opportunities by setting up food processing units, he informed.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has already instructed officials to setup units in districts depending on the crops cultivated locally. Efforts were being made to ensure farmers get remunerative prices for their crops, the Minister said adding that farmers should give up cultivating traditional crops and urged them to cultivate crops which have good demand in the markets.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the State was proposing extensive establishment of food processing units with comprehensive plans,” said Niranjan Reddy.

