Farmers stage dharna in Choppadandi constituency

Agitating farmers entered an argument with the police when the latter prevented farmers and forcefully shifted them from the spot.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 August 2024, 06:20 PM

BRS leader and former MLA Sunke Ravishankar participating in dharna along with farmers near Pudur of Choppadandi constituency on Wednesday.

Jagtial: Farmers on Wednesday staged dharna on Karimnagar-Jagtial national highway near Pudur of Choppadandi constituency demanding the state government to waive all farm loans without conditions.

BRS leader and former MLA Sunke Ravishankar and other party workers also participated in the dharna. They raised slogans against the state government and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for deceiving the farmers by denying loan waiver to half of the farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravishankar came down heavily on the state government for deceiving the farmers by denying loan waiver scheme to half of the farming community.

Congress party, which came to power with false promises, had not fulfilled its promises after coming to power. Loans of half of the farmers having membership in Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) and accounts in other banks have not been waived.

Were congress leaders, who were celebrating the implementation of the farm loan waiver scheme, unable to see the farmers’ agitations? He questioned.

Demanding the government to waive the loans of remaining farmers immediately, he wanted the government to inform farmers when it is going to give Rythu Bharosa.

He wanted the government to announce a cut-off date to the farmers whose loans were not waived. Otherwise, BRS would intensify agitation on behalf of farmers, he warned.