Farmers staged dharna demanding paddy procurement in Sircilla

They found fault with the officials for not starting the procurement process even after one month.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 03:00 PM

They found fault with the officials for not starting the procurement process even after one month.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Farmers on Wednesday staged a dharna at Malkepeta of Konaraopet mandal in protest against officials’ negligence in purchasing paddy crops.

They found fault with the officials for not starting the procurement process even after one month. Officials were also least bothered about the problems of farmers.

Demanding the officials to start procurement immediately, they warned to attack the Collectorate office if the same situation continued further.

Knowing about the incident, police rushed to the spot and convinced the farmers to withdraw their protest.