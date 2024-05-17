Farmers suffering due to inefficiency of Congress Govt, says Maheshwar Reddy

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Maheshwar Reddy blamed the State government for the paddy getting wet in the rain and causing loss to the farmers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 May 2024, 06:59 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Accusing the State government of pushing the agriculture sector into crisis, BJP Legislature Party leader A Maheshwar Reddy alleged that the delay in procurement had led to farmers’ produce being exposed to untimely rains causing huge losses to them.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Maheshwar Reddy blamed the State government for the paddy getting wet in the rain and causing loss to the farmers. The State government had left the farmers, who were getting their paddy produce to the purchase centres, at the mercy of nature as weighing of paddy was not taking place even after 25 days at several places, he alleged.

Stating that farmers who were bringing the produce to purchase centres were being put to all sorts of troubles, the BJPLP leader alleged that Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy had failed to come to the rescue of the farmers. “He has failed as Civil Supplies Minister. Because of his inefficiency the farmers are suffering. He should immediately tender his resignation,”he said.

Alleging that there were irregularities in the procurement process, he found fault with the Congress government for deducting three kilos from every quintal in the name of wastage. “The farmers are losing due to under-weighing of paddy at the procurement centres. Even the millers are reducing two to three kilograms per quintal. I have brought this to the notice of district collectors and civil supplies officials, but so far no action has been taken,”he alleged.