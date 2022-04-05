Farmers’ suicides in Telangana decline by 48 per cent

Published Date - 08:33 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Hyderabad: One more lie of the Opposition parties has been nailed, officially!

In sharp contrast to the allegations by the Opposition, farmers’ suicides in Telangana State reduced by nearly 48 per cent in 2020 compared to 2014. The conclusion was based on the reports published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) which are available upto 2020.

Replying to a question raised by Congress MP A Revanth Reddy in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said as per the National Crime Records Bureau reports, farmers’ suicides came down from 898 in 2014 to 466 in 2020. While the number of farmers who committed suicide spiked to 1,358 in 2015, it declined to 632 in 2016. Farmers’ suicides surged again to 900 in 2018, only to witness a consistent decline to 491 in 2019 and 466 in 2020.

As per ADSI (Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India) report for the years 2014 and 2015, the major causes of farmers suicide were bankruptcy or indebtedness, farming related issues, family problems and illness, among other issues.

Tomar informed the House that Agriculture being a State Subject, the State government was taking appropriate measures for development of agriculture in the State. He also claimed that the union government was supplementing the efforts of States through appropriate policy measures and budgetary support and various schemes and programmes.

