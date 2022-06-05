| Farmhand From Maharashtra Drowns In Stream Kin Stage Dharna In Nirmal

Farmhand from Maharashtra drowns in stream, kin stage dharna in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:52 PM, Sun - 5 June 22

Nirmal: A farmhand from Maharashtra accidentally drowned in a stream at Talveda village in Nirmal Rural mandal on Sunday. His family members staged a dharna demanding justice.

Nirmal Rural Sub-Inspector Ramana Reddy said that the victim was identified as Kumtawad Balu (36) from Divisi in Maharashtra.

Balu met a watery grave when he was assigned to retrieve an electric motor that fell down in the stream by his employer. His body was brought out by police. His family members and relatives staged a dharna on Hyderabad-Nagpur national highway seeking justice and action against his employer.

Police registered a case and took up investigation.