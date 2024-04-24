Intermediate results: Asifabad performance declines

The district figured at the seventh spot in the Intermediate II year results by registering a 72.06 pass percentage as against the second position achieved with 81 percent in 2023.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 07:41 PM

Adilabad: Kumram Bheem Asifabad district reported a poor performance in the results of Intermediate II year compared to last year.

The district was eighth in the I year results with a pass percentage of 61.52 compared to the third place with 74 percent last year.

As many as 2,951 II year students passed from the total of 4,095 students who appeared for the examination. A total of 2,813 students cleared all the subjects in Intermediate I year, while 4,570 students appeared for the examinations.

Officials attributed the dip in the performance to various reasons including negligence of teachers, who were regularised by the government recently, in discharging duties. Meanwhile, Adilabad district stood in the ninth spot in results of Intermediate I year and at 13th position in II year.

Nirmal district stood in the 12th position in intermediate II year, while it got 16th place in I year.

Mancherial district appeared at 32nd position in Intermediate I year and 30th spot in II year.