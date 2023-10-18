Fasshion Yatra: Ultimate destinations for style, jewels, and lifestyle

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:16 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Hyderabad: In recent years, one shopping trend has been heating the scene – fashion exhibitions. These exhibitions serve as one-stop destinations, offering everything you need in one place, be it stunning ensembles, exquisite jewellery, or lifestyle products.

Amidst the options available, Fasshion Yatra has steadily risen to prominence. A recent event, held on October 17 at Taj Krishna, was a showstopper in its own right. The carefully curated event by Fasshion Yatra was an exquisite showcase and offered an extensive collection of outfits for men, women, and even the little ones.

From the elegant sarees and traditional Indian attire by Geeta’s Circle to the finely tailored suits and regal sherwanis by Alok and Harsh, the exhibition had an ensemble awaiting every discerning shopper. Fasshion Yatra doesn’t just curate an exquisite collection; it also serves as a platform for aspiring talents to shine.

Kamini Saraf, founder of Fasshion Yatra, said, “Fasshion Yatra has consistently aimed to encourage and uplift new and upcoming talents in the fashion industry. We strive to pave the way for diverse talents, ensuring their success and leaving an indelible mark on the fashion landscape.”