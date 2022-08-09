Watch: Allu Arjun arrives in swanky Rolls-Royce Cullinan at Hyderabad’s Taj Krishna

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:58 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, who is known to be one of the biggest petrol-heads in the Telugu film fraternity, grabbed eyeballs as he arrived in style in his swanky Rolls-Royce Cullinan at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad on Monday.

Donning a black blazer, the Pushpa actor appeared uber cool and fans couldn’t stop gushing over him. According to reports, Rolls Royce Cullinan in India costs around Rs 7 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Telugu FilmNagar (@telugufilmnagar)

Apart from Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Arjun also owns a black Range Rover, Hummer H2, Jaguar XJ L, Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence, Mercedes GLE 350d, and BMW X6m.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor is currently gearing up to begin the shoot for Pushpa: The Rule which is expected to go on the floors soon. a