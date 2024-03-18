Taj record easy win, enter semifinals in HRATS T20 Cricket Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 08:48 PM

Hyderabad: Abinash Rout, Chandramshu, Pravesh Kumar and Churchill Vincent delivered impressive performances to guide Taj Krishna to a 44-run win over Dolphin Hotels Pvt Ltd in the quarterfinal clash to enter semifinals of the Hotel & Restaurants Association of Telangana State (HRATS) T20 Cricket Tournament in Hyderabad on Monday.

Batting first, Abinash and Chandramshu hit 70 and 53 unbeaten run knocks respectively to help Taj post 193/3 in 20 overs. In reply, Pravesh and Churchill Vincent claimed impressive figures of 4/28 and 4/35 to bundle out Dolphin for 149 runs in 18 overs. Rakesh smashed 60 runs in a losing cause.

Brief Scores: Taj Krishna 193/3 in 20 overs (Abinash Rout 70, Chandramshu 53 no; Rakesh 1/51) bt Dolphin Hotels Pvt Ltd 149 in 18 overs (Abead Ali 30, Rakesh 60; Pravesh Kumar 4/28, Churchill Vincent 4/35); Green Park 140 in 20 overs (Adarsh Pradhan 32, Md Anjab 24; Vishal Vishvkarma 4/23, Amit Negi 2/25) Tie Park Hyatt: 140/9 in 20 overs (Amit Negi 33, Udit Vibhav 39; Prakash Jena 3/38) Park Hyatt won by super over (Super over scores Park Hyatt 9/1, Green park 4/0).